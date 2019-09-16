Castro went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Orioles.

It's been a tough season for the 44-104 Tigers, but Castro has been a bright spot. The 25-year-old is now batting .305 and he's shown good defensive versatility, having appeared at every position except for pitcher and catcher, which should keep him in Detroit's plans moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories