Castro went 2-for-4 with two singles in a 7-1 loss Thursday in Minnesota.
Castro singled twice but also made two errors in the field. He made his first start of the season at the hot corner and committed two throwing errors. While the utility man played some third base in previous seasons, he has primarily served as a middle infielder in recent history. With a career .292 average and .323 mark for the season, the Tigers may get creative in finding places for the 28-year-old to play in order to keep his bat in the lineup.
