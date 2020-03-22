Tigers' Harold Castro: Vying for roster spot
Castro is competing for one of the Tigers' final roster spots when the 2020 regular season begins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Castro is jockeying to be Detroit's 25th or 26th player, now that rosters have expanded heading into 2020. The 26-year-old played well in 97 games at the MLB level last season, posting a .291/.305/.384 slash line along with five home runs and four stolen bases. His ability to play multiple positions in the infield and outfield makes him a useful part of an MLB roster, though he may not play enough to be a true fantasy factor.
