Castro (hamstring) will be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Indians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Castro has been on the shelf since Aug. 18 due to a hamstring injury, and after suffering a minor setback earlier this month, he's been cleared to return. He was slashing .276/.364/.379 with three doubles and an RBI over 15 contests prior to suffering the injury.