Flaherty did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 loss to the White Sox, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Flaherty threw just 49 of 83 pitches for strikes and allowed runs in four separate innings. It continued an up-and-down second half for the 29-year-old, who has surrendered four or more earned runs in four of his past nine outings while holding opponents to one run or fewer in another four. He'll carry a 4.85 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 171:54 K:BB across 146.2 innings into a road matchup with the Yankees next week.