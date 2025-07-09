Flaherty allowed just two runs on seven hits across 6.1 innings but settled for a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rays. He walked one and struck out eight.

Over his last two starts, Flaherty has allowed five runs across 11.1 innings while striking out 17, but he's settled for no-decisions both times. It's at least a step in the right direction for the veteran righty, who was tagged for 18 runs across 13 innings in his previous three outings. Overall, it's been an up-and-down year for Flaherty, and his ERA is sitting at 4.70, up from the 3.17 mark he posted during the 2024 regular season for the Tigers and Dodgers. He'll look to keep building momentum in his next scheduled start, which is currently lined up for Sunday against the Mariners at home.