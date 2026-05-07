Flaherty (0-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out 10.

Although he remained winless on the campaign, it was still one of Flaherty's better performances so far. The right-hander fanned a season-high 10, issued fewer than two walks for the first time this year and also pitched at least five frames while yielding two runs or fewer for just the third time in eight starts. Flaherty still has a disappointing 5.56 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 42:26 K:BB over 34 innings, but he's next set for a soft matchup against the Mets.