Flaherty did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Flaherty departed with a 3-0 lead after allowing a leadoff single in the seventh inning, but the inherited runner would come around to score as the Phillies plated three runs in the frame. The 29-year-old generated 15 whiffs on 90 pitches and has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven straight outings, a stretch that includes four quality starts. He'll take a 4.36 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 144:47 K:BB across 115.2 innings into a home matchup with the Twins next week.