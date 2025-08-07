Flaherty (6-11) took the loss against the Twins on Wednesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Flaherty allowed runs in four separate innings and struggled to locate, throwing just 49 of 82 pitches for strikes while generating only four whiffs. The 29-year-old entered the contest with back-to-back quality starts and a 2.40 ERA over three outings since the All-Star break, but Wednesday marked the fifth time he's allowed five or more runs this season. He owns a 4.56 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 147:48 K:BB across 120.1 innings and will look to rebound in a road matchup with the White Sox early next week.