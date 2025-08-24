Flaherty (7-13) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing eight runs on 10 hits over five innings. He struck out three.

Most of the damage against Flaherty came in the third inning, when Kansas City scored six runs after stringing together seven straight two-out hits. It was a disappointing outing overall for Flaherty after the right-hander held the Astros scoreless over seven frames his last time out. Flaherty's ERA sits at 4.87 through 26 starts (136.2 innings) this season with a 1.30 WHIP and 165:50 K:BB. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, tentatively scheduled as a rematch with the Royals in Kansas City next week.