Jobe allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Wednesday.

Jobe was initially slated to start Tuesday, but his outing was pushed back one day due to a rainout. The rookie right-hander got off on the wrong foot against Colorado when Ryan McMahon tagged him for a two-run home run in the first inning, and Jobe gave up another two-run shot -- this time to Michael Toglia -- in the third. He was allowed to pitched into the fourth frame but got the hook after giving up another run on two hits in that inning. Jobe hadn't given up more than three runs in a start this season prior to Wednesday, so this was easily his worst appearance of the campaign. He'll look to bounce back in his next trip to the mound, which tentatively lines up to come against Boston next week.