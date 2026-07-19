Tigers' Jackson Jobe: Moving rehab to Double-A

Jobe (elbow) will make his next rehab start Sunday with Double-A Erie, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jobe started his rehab assignment July 7 with Single-A Lakehead before making another outing in the rookie-level Florida Complex League this past Monday. He has allowed one run on four hits while striking out five over 4.1 innings across his two rehab starts. Jobe is in the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in May of 2025, and he'll need a few more rehab outings before being cleared to return to the majors.