Tigers' Jackson Jobe: Scheduled for next rehab start

Jobe (elbow) will make a rehab start with High-A West Michigan on Sunday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Jobe was initially scheduled to start for Triple-A Toledo but was moved to High-A due to weather concerns for Sunday's game. He's made four rehab outings, the last of which took place July 25 with Double-A Erie, when he allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings. Jobe is in the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in May of 2025, and the expectation is that he'll pitch in the majors before the end of the 2026 season.