Jobe allowed one run on two hits across three innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. He struck out three.

Jobe was fine in his spring debut Tuesday, allowing two runs over two innings while striking out one, but he was a bit better Sunday as he dialed up the strikeouts and only allowed one run on a solo homer. The 22-year-old righty appears to be on track to earn a rotation spot out of camp, and while there may be some ups and downs during his first full MLB campaign, Jobe does offer considerable upside on the mound.