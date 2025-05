Jobe was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a Grade 1 flexor strain, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Sawyer Gipson-Long (elbow), who is coming off a dominant rehab start for Triple-A Toledo, is the likely replacement in the rotation. Jobe had a 5.28 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 25:17 K:BB in 29 innings over his last six starts.