The Tigers selected Marisnick's contract ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. He'll start in center field and bat ninth in the series finale.

After being acquired from the White Sox on Tuesday, Marisnick will immediately join the Tigers to provide the team with a healthy body in the outfield after Riley Greene (fibula) was placed on the 10-day injured list. While both Greene and Matt Vierling (back) are on the shelf, the defensive-minded Marisnick could see steady work in center field, at least against left-handed pitching. Other than perhaps supplying the occasional stolen base, Marisnick is unlikely to provide much fantasy value even if he ends up seeing regular playing time.