Marisnick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Marisnick had started in center field in three of the Tigers' last four games, but his opportunities will likely become more sparse moving forward after Detroit recently brought back Akil Baddoo and Riley Greene from the injured list. Manager A.J. Hinch frequently rests Baddoo and fellow left-handed hitter Kerry Carpenter against southpaws, so the right-handed-hitting Marisnick could be a candidate to make occasional starts when the platoon advantage is in his favor.