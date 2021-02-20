Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said Rogers' performance behind the plate will determine his playing time more than his bat, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

"I want him to know that he will lose playing time or lose his spot on this roster more because of what he does on defense," Hinch said. "We have to continue to encourage and get the most out of him defensively. That's his No. 1 priority." Rogers struggled to a .125/.222/.259 line during his 35 games in the majors in 2019, but Hinch's comments indicate that he's looking for a strong defensive catcher as a backup to Wilson Ramos and can live with some hiccups at the plate. Rogers and Grayson Greiner figure to battle for that reserve role this spring, with Greiner the presumed early favorite as the more veteran player.