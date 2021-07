Rogers went 1-for-2 with a grand slam, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Twins.

Rogers blasted a 421-foot grand slam to give Detroit a 9-8 lead in the ninth inning but the Twins would eventually walk it off in the 10th. The 26-year-old catcher is up to six homers on the year, including three over his last nine appearances. Rogers is sporting an impressive .791 OPS through 35 games this season.