Rogers went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Rogers broke the game open with a grand slam off Trevor Richards in the sixth inning. The long ball was his first since June 29, as he has been sharing catching duties with Carson Kelly. On the year, the 29-year-old is hitting .204 with seven home runs, 20 RBI and 28 runs scored across 199 plate appearances.