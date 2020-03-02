Tigers' Jake Rogers: Scheduled to play Monday
Rogers (back) is listed as an available reserve on the lineup card for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Grayson Greiner will start behind the plate and will likely catch about half of the game before Rogers comes off the bench to replace him. The 24-year-old has yet to make his spring debut after experiencing back stiffness prior to the Tigers' Feb. 21 exhibition opener, but he should be ready to go for the start of the regular season if he avoids any further setbacks during camp.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...