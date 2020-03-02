Rogers (back) is listed as an available reserve on the lineup card for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Grayson Greiner will start behind the plate and will likely catch about half of the game before Rogers comes off the bench to replace him. The 24-year-old has yet to make his spring debut after experiencing back stiffness prior to the Tigers' Feb. 21 exhibition opener, but he should be ready to go for the start of the regular season if he avoids any further setbacks during camp.