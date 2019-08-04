Rogers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

John Hicks will handle the catching duties for Detroit while Rogers rests for the first time in five games since he was promoted from Triple-A Toledo. After opening his big-league career with three hits and two walks over his first two contests, Rogers turned in back-to-back hitless performances, striking out four times across eight at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories