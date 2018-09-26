Tigers' James McCann: Drives in two against Twins
McCann went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Twins.
McCann's two-run double capped off a four-run eighth inning for the Tigers. It's been a rough year overall for the 28-year-old catcher, as he's now slashing .214/.261/.308, which is down across the board from the .253/.318/.415 line he posted in 2017, while his home run and RBI totals are also down.
