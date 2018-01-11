Tigers' James McCann: Inks deal with Tigers, avoids arbitration
McCann and the Tigers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.375 million contract Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The backstop is set to earn nearly $2 million more than he did in 2017 after the two parties reached an agreement for next season, thus avoiding arbitration in McCann's first year of eligibility. He enjoyed the best season of his career in 2017, hitting .253/.318/.415 with 13 homers in 391 plate appearances. As the Tigers begin their rebuild, McCann figures to be locked in as the team's starting catcher heading into next season.
