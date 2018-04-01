McCann will be on the bench for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers will stick with the same lineup they planned to go with Saturday before that contest was rained out, so McCann will give way to John Hicks in the first half of the twin bill before returning behind the plate for Game 2. McCann went 2-for-6 with a double, walk, run and two RBI in the Tigers' 13-inning loss in the season opener Friday.