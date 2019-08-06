Manager Ron Gardenhire said Tuesday that Candelario (thumb) would be out "a while", Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Candelario landed on the injured list with a sprained left thumb Tuesday. Tests revealed no fracture, but the sprain is apparently a fairly serious one. The Tigers have yet to establish a target return date, but it doesn't appear as though he'll be back anywhere close to the minimum 10 days.

More News
Our Latest Stories