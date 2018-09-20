Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Absent from Thursday's lineup
Candelario (back) is out of the lineup against Kansas City on Thursday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Candelario will remain sidelined for a second straight day as he continues to nurse a back issue that popped up during Tuesday's game. Ronny Rodriguez will draw another start at the hot corner in his place.
