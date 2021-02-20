Candelario arrived at Tigers' camp Saturday and participated in fielding drills, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Candelario was one of several Detroit position players to arrive early, as full-squad workouts don't start until Monday. The 27-year-old might be preparing for increased competition at first base with the Tigers adding Renato Nunez on a minor-league deal this month. Candelario performed well in a shortened 2020 season, finishing with a career-best .872 OPS along with seven home runs and 29 RBI in 52 games, so he should get the first crack at first base, though Nunez and his 43 home runs the past two years looms as a threat to playing time.