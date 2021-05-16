Candelario (knee) is available to come off the bench Sunday against the Cubs, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

As expected, Candelario is out of the lineup for the series finale against Chicago, but it sounds like he could still end up appearing off the bench, which suggests the swelling in his knee has already started to die down. He was hit by a pitch on his left knee Saturday. Jonathan Schoop will be the starting first baseman in Candelario's absence.