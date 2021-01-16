Candelario (back) and the Tigers reached a one-year, $2.85 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Candelario missed the final three games of the regular season in 2020 due to a lower-back strain, but he impressed during the abbreviated season. He had a career-best .297/.369/.503 slash line with seven home runs and 29 RBI and will likely be ready for spring training in 2021.

