Candelario (wrist) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.

Candelario did not play Thursday due to a wrist injury, but he will be back in action just one day later. He has impressed in September with a .354 batting average, and will look to stay hot Friday while hitting cleanup against Twins starter Kyle Gibson.

