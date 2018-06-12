Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Bats fourth last three games
Candelario batted fourth in all three games of Detroit's weekend series against Cleveland, with Victor Martinez behind him in the lineup.
Manager Ron Gardenhire previously indicated that he didn't have plans to move Martinez down from the cleanup spot, but it looks like Candelario is forcing the issue a bit, as the 24-year-old has an .857 OPS and 10 home runs this season. Martinez, meanwhile, has a .656 OPS with just four home runs. It remains to be seen whether this order sticks, as Candelario has batted in each of the top five lineup spots this season and could continue to move around as Gardenhire tries to find the right combinations. However, the young third baseman has clearly established himself as someone who deserves to be in the middle of the Tigers' order with a chance to drive in runs.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Walks it off in style Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores twice Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Absent from lineup Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sustains jammed finger Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Exits with hand injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana