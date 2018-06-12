Candelario batted fourth in all three games of Detroit's weekend series against Cleveland, with Victor Martinez behind him in the lineup.

Manager Ron Gardenhire previously indicated that he didn't have plans to move Martinez down from the cleanup spot, but it looks like Candelario is forcing the issue a bit, as the 24-year-old has an .857 OPS and 10 home runs this season. Martinez, meanwhile, has a .656 OPS with just four home runs. It remains to be seen whether this order sticks, as Candelario has batted in each of the top five lineup spots this season and could continue to move around as Gardenhire tries to find the right combinations. However, the young third baseman has clearly established himself as someone who deserves to be in the middle of the Tigers' order with a chance to drive in runs.