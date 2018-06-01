Candelario (wrist) will bat leadoff against the Blue Jays on Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Candelario exited Thursday's game after getting hit by a pitch on his left wrist, but thankfully the X-rays came back negative. The 24-year-old is dealing with a wrist bruise that the Tigers apparently aren't overly concerned with, due to him being back at the top of the lineup Friday.

