Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Blasts home run Tuesday
Candelario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, his eighth of the season, in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
The 24-year-old has now played five games since returning from a stint on the disabled list due to a wrist injury, and he has three home runs in that span. It appears as if Candelario is fully healthy and should continue posting solid numbers moving forward.
