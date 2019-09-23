Candelario went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Sunday in the Tigers' 6-3 win over the White Sox.

A third baseman for most of his career, Candelario has moved across the diamond late in the season in preparation for a potential full-time role at the position in 2020. Any chance Candelario has at holding down an everyday gig for the entirety of next season will hinge of his performance at the plate, where he's steadily declined the past two years. Though he turned in a solid series against the White Sox, Candelario is slashing just .201/.304/.333 over 372 plate appearances in 2019.