Candelario (thumb) resumed all baseball activities earlier this week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

With Candelario's sprained left thumb apparently no longer hindering him in the field or when he swings, he should be ready to begin a rehab assignment in the coming days. The Tigers have been using Dawel Lugo as their primary third baseman since Candelario landed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 6.

