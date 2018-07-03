Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Collects three hits Monday
Candelario went 3-for-4 with three singles in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.
Candelario had a rough June, posting a meager .172/.304/.344 slash line, but he's now recorded a hit in three of his past four games. Perhaps this three-hit effort will jump start a bounceback July for the 24-year-old.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Belts 12th homer Friday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gathers two hits Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Day off Monday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Pops 11th homer Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores twice Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Bats fourth last three games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...