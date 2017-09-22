Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Collects two hits Thursday
Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 12-1 loss to the Twins.
The 23-year-old third baseman collected a third of the team's hits and the only RBI in a forgettable game. While the Tigers have been miserable lately, Candelario has been producing, as he's now got a .294/.385/.471 slash line. He should be the opening day starter at third in 2018, and he's definitely a young player worth watching.
