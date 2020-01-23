Candelario is expected to compete with Dawel Lugo for the starting job at third base, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Candelario broke camp as the Tigers' starting third baseman last season, though he spent most of the year shuttling between the majors and minors due to his struggles with the big club (.203/.306/.337 slash line in 386 plate appearances). Unless Candelario shows a marked improvement against big-league pitching, he seems more likely to open the season as a reserve option at the corner infield spots.