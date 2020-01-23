Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Competing for third-base gig
Candelario is expected to compete with Dawel Lugo for the starting job at third base, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Candelario broke camp as the Tigers' starting third baseman last season, though he spent most of the year shuttling between the majors and minors due to his struggles with the big club (.203/.306/.337 slash line in 386 plate appearances). Unless Candelario shows a marked improvement against big-league pitching, he seems more likely to open the season as a reserve option at the corner infield spots.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out of lineup for season finale•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Blasts two-run homer•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Back in Thursday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Mock draft season is just beginning, but already Scott White is taking some lessons from it,...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tracker: A good spot for Ozuna
From how Marcell Ozuna fits in Atlanta to what Alex Wood means for the Dodgers, Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...