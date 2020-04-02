Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Could benefit from expanded rosters
Candelario and fellow third baseman Dawel Lugo could both make the Tigers' Opening Day roster if teams get to keep more than 26 players, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
It is expected that teams will be able to start the year with as many as 30 players. This could allow both Candelario and Lugo to make the final cut, when previously it was thought that one of the two might get waived, as both are out of options. Candelario was thought to be leading the battle for the starting third base job, but a few extra roster spots would likely remove any doubt about him having a role on the team.
