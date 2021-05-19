Candelario went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBI on Tuesday against the Mariners.

Candelario took Justin Dunn yard in his first at-bat of the game to record his fourth home run of the season. He remained productive for the remainder of the contest, driving in a run in the third inning while also racking up his seventh double and subsequently coming around to score in the eighth frame. Candelario is riding a four-game hitting streak and has maintained a .291/.367/.419 line with 15 RBI and 21 runs scored across 40 games for the campaign.