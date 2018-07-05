Candelario is not in the lineup against Texas on Thursday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Candelario will receive a standard day off following nine straight starts in the Tigers' lineup. In his place, Ronny Rodriguez will draw a rare start at third base. Over 75 games this year, Candelario is hitting .235 with a .780 OPS and 33 RBI.

