Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Dealing with jammed thumb
Candelario, who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, is nursing a jammed left thumb, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
It had been assumed that Candelario was on the bench Sunday as part of a routine maintenance day, but an injury is instead at the root of the third baseman's absence. The thumb injury is believed to be minor, so Candelario could still be available Sunday in a pinch-hitting role. His next opportunity to rejoin the lineup will come in Monday's series opener against the Rangers.
