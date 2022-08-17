Candelario was removed from Wednesday's lineup against the Guardians due to a non-COVID illness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Although Candelario was removed from the starting nine ahead of Wednesday's matchup, he'll be available off the bench if needed and will travel back to Detroit with the team following the game. He should be considered day-to-day for now.
