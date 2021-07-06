Candelario went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and a run scored in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Candelario continued a good recent run, as he now has six hits in his last 11 at-bats, pushing his season average up to .270. The infielder doesn't offer a ton of power, as he only has four home runs in 74 games this year, but he's been one of Detroit's most consistent hitters since the beginning of 2020. He should remain in the lineup most days moving forward and produce decent counting stats.