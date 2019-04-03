Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Doubles twice Tuesday
Candelario went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.
Candelario is now 7-for-14 over the past three games with three doubles, pushing his slash line to .308/.308/.423 so far this season. The 25-year-old had a disappointing 2018 campaign, but the rebuilding Tigers figure to give him plenty of leash in 2019, and the early returns have been positive.
