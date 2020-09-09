Candelario went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and four RBI in Tuesday's win versus Milwaukee.

Candelario drove home half of Detroit's runs in the victory, plating a pair of runners with a single in the fifth inning and driving home two more with a homer to right field in the seventh. The 26-year-old has been hot over his last three games, going 7-for-12 with four extra-base hits and five runs scored. If he is able to keep up his current pace, his .319/.374/.541 slash line will blow away his previous career-best numbers.