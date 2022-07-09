Candelario went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the White Sox.

Candelario belted a two-run homer off of Lucas Giolito in the sixth inning before hitting an RBI single and scoring in the seventh. It was his sixth home run of the year and first since May 29. The 28-year-old registered a brutal .483 OPS during his 20-game homerless drought and he's now slashing .191/.257/.320 through 65 games this season.