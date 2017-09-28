Candelario went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.

The 23-year-old has been raking since joining the Tigers at the July 31 trade deadline, and he now has a solid .299/.379/.453 slash line. The club has shifted Nick Castellanos to right field to make room for Candelario, and the youngster should be the everyday third baseman to begin 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast