Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Drives in three Wednesday
Candelario went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.
The 23-year-old has been raking since joining the Tigers at the July 31 trade deadline, and he now has a solid .299/.379/.453 slash line. The club has shifted Nick Castellanos to right field to make room for Candelario, and the youngster should be the everyday third baseman to begin 2018.
