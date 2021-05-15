Candelario was removed from Saturday's game against the Cubs with a left knee contusion after being hit by a pitch.
The 27-year-old went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before leaving the contest. Candelario should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
